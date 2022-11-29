New West Fargo fire headquarters on pace for opening

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The new headquarters for the West Fargo Fire Department are set to be completed by summer 2023.

The department posted on Facebook saying crews started working on the training towers and are finishing up work on the outside, so it can be heated for the rest of winter.

The new headquarters is in the 1200 block of 10th Ave. E., right behind Menards. Total cost for the new headquarters is expected around $18.5 million.

