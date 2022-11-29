NDSU seeking feedback on restructuring plans following budget cuts announcement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -North Dakota State University is now seeking feedback as the institution looks to restructure following last month’s budget cuts.

President David Cook says the first step of the process is to look into academic programs among all seven colleges.

He adds the plan could mean cutting down the number of colleges to four. He says all programs are on the table for possible cuts.

“We’re going to have to take a look at programs that are out there that are low enrollment high costs,” said Cook. ”Taking a look at things that maybe don’t make sense, either they shut down or they merge or come together with other programs.”

Cook also says there could be an opportunity to add more programs as the university works to be more attractive to future students.

“What we are doing is taking a hard look at our portfolio of classes to see what makes the most sense, what’s attractive to incoming students, how do we work more closely with businesses and industry to make sure we have the right curriculum they need. "

A new restructuring plan is expected to roll out in January

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.