Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

From N.D. to NYC: North Dakota teens to sing at Carnegie Hall

from left to right, MacKenzie Olson, Myah Johnson, Caitlynne Towe
from left to right, MacKenzie Olson, Myah Johnson, Caitlynne Towe(KFYRTV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three North Dakota teens will soon be taking their talents to the Big Apple.

Caitlynn Towe of Rugby, Myah Johnson of Hazen and MacKenzie Olson of Watford City have all been selected to sing in the Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

For these small-town North Dakota girls, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is something they’ve been dreaming of since they were toddlers.

Music is a big part of Myah Johnson’s life

“I’ve been singing since I could talk,” said Johnson.

The Hazen high school junior will soon be singing on a very big stage. She’s one of three North Dakota teens headed to New York City to sing at Carnegie Hall.

Rugby’s Caitlynn Towe is used to singing in front of audiences like the one before a high school volleyball game. Last month she sang the national anthem before joining her team on the volleyball court. That same night, she learned she’d be heading to New York City.

“I’m so excited,” Towe said. “I got an email 40 minutes before our second district volleyball game ended. If I didn’t have music, I don’t know what I would do my life.

That’s a feeling Watford City senior MacKenzie Olson knows all too well. She dreams of a career in the music industry. For now, she’s happy for the opportunity to sing at Carnegie Hall. It’s not only the biggest opportunity of her life so far, it will also be the biggest trip she’s ever taken.

“I’ve never been on a plane. The only time I’ve left my state was by car, I haven’t even gone on a train or anything. I’m nervous for the plane ride itself and the big city because I’m a small-town girl, not a big city girl. But I’m very excited to experience this,” she said.

An experience these teens hope could be the start of something even bigger.

The girls are responsible for paying for their own trip to New York City. Johnson is working on setting up a fundraiser to help cover the expense. Towe and Olson both have set up Go Fund Me pages: Mackenzie’s GoFundMe Account, Honor’s Performance GoFundMe Account

Katelynn Albers from Center-Stanton will also be heading to New York City in February.

She was selected to play the baritone saxophone in the 2023 Honors Performance Symphonic Band.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 25th St. S. between 35th Ave. S. and 37th Ave. S.
UPDATE: 2 people with serious injuries in SUV-school bus crash
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
Fargo South band teacher formally charged with corruption of a minor, child porn
Stone Town Grill, West Fargo
Stone Town Grill in West Fargo closing
Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
BELTRAMI RESCUE
UPDATE: Around 200 people evacuated from Upper Red Lake

Latest News

Train tracks
Man hurt after truck is hit by train in Polk County
Hector International Airport Entrance
Investigation underway after pilot reports drone at Hector International Airport
West Fargo Fire Truck
Garage damaged by fire in West Fargo
Dilworth Fire Department
Dilworth City Council approves new fire chief
Bemidji missing woman
Bemidji PD asking for your help in finding missing woman