Man hurt after truck is hit by train in Polk County

Train tracks
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WINGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A driver was injured after officials say he parked too close to the tracks and got hit by a train.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash near Highway 59 and 460th Avenue SE just after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. Deputies say a freightliner box truck was hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound.

The driver, Gerald Robbins, 58, of Circle Pines, MN, sustained minor injuries and was transferred to Mahnomen County hospital. He is believed to have been wearing a seat belt. The truck was damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no cross arm or control device at the rail crossing.

