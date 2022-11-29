Contests
Investigation underway after pilot reports drone at Hector International Airport

Hector International Airport Entrance
Hector International Airport Entrance(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway after a pilot reported a drone at Hector International Airport Tuesday.

Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the pilot made the report to the Federal Aviation Administration around 11 a.m. He says drones are a safety concern and are not allowed without pre-flight approval from the FAA.

Dobberstein adds the FAA notified Homeland Security, and that Fargo Police were also called to the airport to help in the investigation. He says investigators could not find evidence of the drone or who it belonged to.

Dobberstein adds this doesn’t happen often. However, he says there have been reports of drones being spotted at Hector in the past, none of which investigators could find any leads on.

