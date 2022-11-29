Garage damaged by fire in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy black smoke was seen coming from a garage in West Fargo on Tuesday afternoon. The West Fargo Fire Department was dispatched to 500 1st Avenue NW around 12:30 for an active garage fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they quickly knocked down and contained the fire. There is heavy smoke damage to the garage with the cost of damages yet to be determined.

The cause of the fire was accidental in nature due to motorcycle mechanical work. There were no injuries to emergency personnel or residents, and no nearby buildings were damaged.

