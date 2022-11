JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown fire crews responded to a gas leak Monday around 10:40 a.m.

A natural gas line was struck in the area of 1600 Business Loop E. Authorities say a contractor was working in the area when a two-inch gas line was struck.

A MDU crew was on scene along with fire fighters and no injuries were reported.

