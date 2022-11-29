Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Fashion brand turns McDonald’s uniforms into stylish workwear

McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.
McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.(CNN/Vain Fashion Group)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You’ve heard about French fashion, but how about “french fry” fashion?

Vain, a Helsinki-based fashion label, has unveiled a new uniform clothing line for McDonald’s employees in Finland.

The company used actual uniforms from the fast-food giant and upcycled them into new garments with a little more flash and style.

Officials say this was a way to recycle the old clothes and have a little fun.

The new workwear will be raffled off to Finnish McDonald’s staffers.

A representative for Vain said McDonald’s crew members won’t actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 25th St. S. between 35th Ave. S. and 37th Ave. S.
UPDATE: 2 people with serious injuries in SUV-school bus crash
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
Fargo South band teacher formally charged with corruption of a minor, child porn
Stone Town Grill, West Fargo
Stone Town Grill in West Fargo closing
Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
Daniel Cisse
Warrant issued for man wanted in street gang activity

Latest News

Video from Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, shows lava from the erupting volcano.
Lava rolls from Mauna Loa eruption
President Joe Biden is shown Tuesday with, from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Biden hosts congressional leaders on lame-duck sprint
FILE PHOTO - Several witnesses told police a woman riding a bike hit Marica Averett in the head...
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say
An aerial view of the new WF fire dept. headquarters under construction.
New West Fargo fire headquarters on pace for opening