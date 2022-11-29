Dilworth City Council approves new fire chief

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth Fire Department will have a new chief come Thursday.

City Council approved the hiring of Scott Payne Monday, as longstanding Fire Chief Mark Empting steps down.

Empting, who is Clay County Sheriff, has served as chief for nearly a decade and has been with the fire department for 31 years. His last day as chief will be Wednesday, but he plans to remain in the department as a firefighter.

Sheriff Empting told Valley News Live that it can be demanding to hold down both roles, and that he would like to focus more on his role as sheriff. Empting came into office in 2018, after long-time Sheriff Bill Berguist decided not to run for reelection.

Berguist also served as Dilworth fire chief during his time in office. He died in July from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.