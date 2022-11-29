Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Dilworth City Council approves new fire chief

Dilworth Fire Department
Dilworth Fire Department(Valley News Live)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth Fire Department will have a new chief come Thursday.

City Council approved the hiring of Scott Payne Monday, as longstanding Fire Chief Mark Empting steps down.

Empting, who is Clay County Sheriff, has served as chief for nearly a decade and has been with the fire department for 31 years. His last day as chief will be Wednesday, but he plans to remain in the department as a firefighter.

Sheriff Empting told Valley News Live that it can be demanding to hold down both roles, and that he would like to focus more on his role as sheriff. Empting came into office in 2018, after long-time Sheriff Bill Berguist decided not to run for reelection.

Berguist also served as Dilworth fire chief during his time in office. He died in July from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 25th St. S. between 35th Ave. S. and 37th Ave. S.
UPDATE: 2 people with serious injuries in SUV-school bus crash
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
Fargo South band teacher formally charged with corruption of a minor, child porn
Stone Town Grill, West Fargo
Stone Town Grill in West Fargo closing
Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
BELTRAMI RESCUE
UPDATE: Around 200 people evacuated from Upper Red Lake

Latest News

West Fargo Fire Truck
Garage damaged by fire in West Fargo
Bemidji missing woman
Bemidji PD asking for your help in finding missing woman
Fire crews respond to natural gas leak in Jamestown
NDSU engineering students adapt toys for local kids with disabilities