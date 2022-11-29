Blast of Arctic Air Expected Tomorrow

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be even colder than it was on Tuesday. We will be caught in between two low pressure systems. Though we missed the bulk of the snow that moved through Minnesota to the southeast, we will receive the winds on the backside of the low. As a result, we will see much colder air brought in to our area and strong northwest that will bring dangerously cold wind chills. Temperatures starting out will be in the low teens and single digits. Highs won’t be much better as they will be in the teens and low 20s.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will see impacts from the second of the two low pressure systems we get caught in between. Again, we won’t see much, if anything, in the way of precipitation, but we will receive more strong wind that will cause our wind chills to plummet. Our highs will be a little warmer on Thursday thanks to the southerly winds bringing in warm air from the south, however our lows will be much colder. We will start the day near 0° and warm up to around 30°.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Heads up for Friday! A cold front will sweep through during the day, bringing snow and wind, especially in the afternoon and evening. It’s a little too soon to predict amounts, but we’re looking at the potential for a moderate snowfall of a few inches or more, along with some wind, right when some of us are hitting the roads Friday evening. Stay tuned for forecast details heading toward the end of the week! As a result of this system, however, we will warm up a little bit. we will have lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The snow could linger into Saturday morning as it tapers off on its way eastward. However, we will continue to see windy conditions, so visibility could quickly become an issue as the snow that fell overnight will blow around. In addition to the blowing snow, the wind will also cause wind chills to dip to dangerously low levels. We will start the day with a low near 0 and reach an afternoon high in the single digits and teens. Sunday will be a bit warmer though that is not saying much... We will have lows in the single digits and teens and highs in the teens and 20s. We will continue seeing breezy conditions, so, again, wind chill could become an issue.

MONDAY: The temperatures will continue their wintry dip on Monday as we keep cloudy skies with the chance for some flurries. Due to that cloud cover, we will have very chilly temperatures. Our morning lows will be in the single digits (both negative and positive) and highs in the single digits and teens. Tuesday is shaping up to be the coldest day of the season, so far. We will see morning lows in the NEGATIVE teens and single digits and highs in the single digits on both sides of zero.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Partly clear. Windy Wednesday. Low: 12. High: 15.

THURSDAY: Warmer with partly cloudy skies. Low: 4. High: 32.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Chance of moderate snow and wind in the afternoon & evening. Low: 16. High: 23

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: -2. High: 14.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 5. High: 25.

MONDAY: Overcast and cold. Low: 3. High: 10.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: -9. High: 7.

