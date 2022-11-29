Contests
Bemidji PD asking for your help in finding missing woman

Bemidji missing woman
Bemidji missing woman(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 25-year-old woman.

Officials say Alyssa Hill was last seen yesterday near the 1700 block of 15th St. NW.

There was no provided a photo of her, but police say she’s 5′2″ and 150 lbs. with brown hair.

Hill was last seen wearing a light blue Adidas sweatshirt with matching sweatpants.

If you have any information about where she may be, you’re asked to please call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

