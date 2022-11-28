Warrant issued for man wanted in street gang activity

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Area law enforcement are looking for a man accused of several felony-level charges, including assault, terrorizing and street gang activity.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Daniel Saydee Cisse. He is charged in Cass County Court with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terrorizing and criminal street gang.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on November 16, 2022. It’s alleged that Cisse hit another man in the head and threatened to shoot him. The court documents also reference the crimes being committed in association with criminal street gang activity.

Cisse was arrested for fleeing after a reported shooting and high-speed chase in Fargo-Moorhead on September 7. Police say the shooting happened in Fargo around 11:00 p.m. and officers tried to pull a vehicle over for questioning on I-94 in Moorhead when the driver took off at more than 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle went back into Fargo and crashed near the Main Avenue exit. Four people were detained, but Cisse was the only one identified at the time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.