UPDATE: Around 200 people evacuated from Upper Red Lake

UPPER RED LAKE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says around 200 people were evacuated from the ice on Upper Red Lake.

This came after the Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from someone who was fishing on the lake around 11:30 am.

The caller said a large chunk of ice broke free from the main shoreline stranding around 100 people.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders saw the large part of the ice with up to 30 yards of open water stranding the fishermen.

They say several water rescue agencies and vehicles were dispatched.

After assessing the amount of open water, the teams found a narrow spot of separation and a temporary bridge was deployed to evacuate them.

The location was the southeast corner of the lake.

The Sheriff’s Office says first responders assisted in the safe evacuation of dozens of people.

The urgent nature of getting people back to land, and likelihood some may not know about the plan, pressed the Beltrami County Emergency Management team to send out a Wireless Emergency Alert to the phones of those who were on the ice.

By 2:37 pm, they say around 200 people were evacuated from the ice at that time.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reminds those who are thinking of heading on the ice that early season ice is very unpredictable. Extreme caution should be used when heading on the ice and to check the thickness frequently to ensure an adequate amount of ice.

