Two Vehicles and School bus involved in a crash in South Fargo, Police asking traffic to avoid the area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two vehicles and a school bus were involved in a crash in South Fargo just before 9 a.m.

The accident happened near the intersection of 25th Street South and 36th Avenue South.

It is unclear the extent of any injuries from the crash.

Fargo Police is asking traffic to avoid the area of 25th Street South between 35th Avenue South and 37th Avenue South as they investigate. The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

