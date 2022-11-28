‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage.

“The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,” said Cooper Jagol. “When I got out of my room the house was covered in smoke, and it was pretty dark smoke and I jumped outside.”

Cooper Jagol lived in the home with his parents and he was woken up by his mom on Saturday. Jagol described a scene where there was heavy smoke and intense flames. He said the blaze tore through the house quickly.

“It was going quick, it was only 10 or 15 minutes after that and the flames were all throughout the house.” said Cooper Jagol.

Tim Jagol, Cooper’s dad, was not home at the time when the fire started. He was out hunting and when he got the call he rushed back home. Tim Jagol couldn’t believe what was happening before his eyes.

“I literally sat down in the snow and watched it burn until the fire department started getting here,” said Tim Jagol. “It’s unbelievable. Never want to see anybody go through something like that. But thank God everyone is alive.”

The Jagols were able to recover some sentimental items like photos. It hasn’t been easy for them seeing the destruction of their home.

“Tears to my eyes,” said Tim Jagol. “To see some of that stuff that got saved, the memories, we still have pictures of some of it.”

While they pick up the pieces, the community is rallying around the family to help them out. A GoFundMe has been set up for the Jagols.

“Everything behind us can be replaced. Big thanks to everyone for helping out.” said Tim Jagol.

