Strong Wind and Bitter Cold Expected This Week

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Tuesday looks too be the first of many cooler days to come. We start off with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s while warming up only a few degrees. It won’t get much warmer on Wednesday. We will actually be colder. On Wednesday, we will be caught in between two low pressure systems. We won’t receive anything in the way of precipitation but we will receive pretty gusty winds that will make it feel much colder than it already will be. Temperatures starting out will be in the low teens and single digits. Highs won’t be much better as they will be in the teens and low 20s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: On Thursday we will see impacts from the second of the two low pressure systems we get caught in between. Again, we won’t see much, if anything, in the way of precipitation, but we will receive more strong wind that will cause our wind chills to plummet. Our highs will be a little warmer on Thursday thanks to the southerly winds bringing in warm air from the south, however our lows will be much colder. We will start the day near 0° and warm up to around 30°. Snow returns to the picture on Friday as a cold front moves across the Valley. Our high is likely to be fairly close to our Thursday high in the teens and 20s but the low will be much warmer than the Thursday low. The low will be in the single digits and teens. The snow is expected to be an evening event that spans through the night into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The snow could linger into Saturday morning as it tapers off on its way eastward. However, we will continue to see windy conditions, so visibility could quickly become an issue as the snow that fell overnight will be blow around. In addition to the blowing snow, the wind will also cause wind chills to dip to dangerously low levels. We will start the day with a low near 0 and reach an afternoon high in the single digits and teens. Sunday will be a bit warmer though that is not saying much.. We will have lows in the single digits and teens and highs in the teens and 20s. We will continue seeing breezy conditions, so, again, wind chill could become an issue.

MONDAY: The temperatures will continue their wintry dip on Monday as we keep cloudy skies with the chance for some flurries. Due to that cloud cover, we will have very chilly temperatures. Our morning lows will be in the single digits (both negative and positive) and highs in the single digits and teens.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Some lingering snow flakes. Low: 14. High: 21.

WEDNESDAY: Partly clear. Windy Wednesday. Low: 12. High: 16.

THURSDAY: Warmer with partly cloudy skies. Low: 4. High: 27.

FRIDAY: Chance of Moderate snow in the afternoon. Low: 16. High: 23

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 0. High: 11.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 9. High: 25.

MONDAY: Overcast and cold. Low: 3. High: 10.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.