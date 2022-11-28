Stone Town Grill in West Fargo closing

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Stone Town Grill in West Fargo announced in a social media post it will be closing on Sunday, December 4th.

The restaurant had a popular TikTok back in October of last year.

They opened in November of 2020, which they say was ill-timed with obstacles to run the business outweighing the opportunities.

Stone Town Grill says it’s grateful for everyone who has supported them the past couple of years.

The owners say to check out their post for information on gift cards, etc.

