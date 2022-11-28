Contests
New units see baiting banned in 2022 ND deer season

Deer
Deer(Courtesy: ND Game and Fish)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Efforts to keep the state’s deer population healthy is the responsibility of the ND Game and Fish department. The agency bans baiting in select units to reduce chronic wasting disease.

Deer gun season ended last week, and now many hunters are looking forward to the upcoming season. ND Game and Fish is also preparing for next year’s hunt with some new regulations aimed at keeping the deer population thriving and healthy.

“Baiting is one of the things we have used to hopefully reduce that potential for spread because CWD is a disease that is terminal in deer,” said Casey Anderson, chief wildlife officer with the ND Game and Fish.

ND Game and Fish says by banning baiting, deer won’t gather and it will lessen the potential to spread the disease. However, for some hunters who use baiting, this can make it harder for them to fill their tag.

“I wouldn’t be happy with it because, like I said, I don’t believe a ban on it would do anything for their intended purpose,” said Jamie Brecht, a hunter.

This season, new banned baiting units popped up along the Red River. This is due to a positive CWD case in Minnesota close to the Red River. As a precaution, baiting was prohibited near where the case occurred.

“We haven’t gotten to the point where CWD is what we would say managing the herd for us,” said Anderson.

ND Game and Fish says it has no intentions of banning baiting completely in the state. But if cases of CWD do pop up in new units this year, the likelihood of bait being banned in those units for the 2023 season is high.

“It’s not bringing down the cases of CWD, so I guess what I listen to, I don’t believe the bait ban would do anything to stop CWD,” said Brecht.

Currently, there are 20 units with bait banned due to CWD cases.

Deer bow season ends on January 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

