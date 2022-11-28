Contests
ND A.G. to expand Medicaid fraud unit

Attorney General Drew Wrigley
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley will ask the Legislature to expand his office’s Medicaid fraud unit.

The unit’s six staff are made up of one attorney, two BCI agents, auditors, and support staff. The unit used to be 90% federally funded and 10% state funded, but now, it’s 75%-25%. And although there’s a higher share for the state now, Wrigley says increasing funding will be worth it.

“That unit now is functioning so well: they’re bringing in great cases, we’ve had convictions in important cases. And also, financially, they more than pay for themselves by the fraud dollars that they’re bringing in the door,” said Wrigley.

In addition to fraud cases, the unit also focuses on maltreatment in Medicaid-funded facilities. They have a budget of $1.2 million per biennium.

