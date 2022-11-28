Increase of Snow Chances with a Cooldown

MONDAY: Lows Monday morning will be in the teens and 20s with afternoon highs near 30. Monday, we could see some light scattered snow, especially in northwest Minnesota. Expect a breeze to bring a chill to the air.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Tuesday looks too be the first of many cooler days to come. We start off with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s while warming up only a few degrees. It won’t get much warmer on Wednesday. We will actually be colder. Temperatures starting out will be in the low teens and even some single digits. And will only increase a few degrees into the mid to upper teens.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: As for temperatures, we will stay on the chilly side of things. It’ll be about 10 degrees colder for everyone. Whereas on Thursday we will increaser to the low 20s. Both mornings will start out however in the upper single digits for some and lower teen. There also is another chance for more light to moderate snow on Friday afternoon with a band of snow sweeping through the region. While it’s a week out and far too soon for any details, we will give you any First Alert info you need to know!

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: We will start to see another slight cool-down and go back into the teens to start off our weekend. We start off with morning temperatures in the teens and single digits while warming up to the teens and maybe even a 20 or two for the afternoon. We will start the day in the single digits (on both sides of zero), and we will warm up to near 20°. We do have a chance to warm up back into the 20s on Sunday, but will still be sitting on the colder side with a low in the single digits.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Overcast skies. Chance of snow/mix. High: 34.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Some lingering snow flakes. Low: 14. High: 21.

WEDNESDAY: Parlty clear. Windy Wednesday. Low: 12. High: 16.

THURSDAY: Warmer with partly cloudy skies. Low: 4. High: 27.

FRIDAY: Chance of Moderate snow in the afternoon. Low: 16. High: 23

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 0. High: 11.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 9. High: 25.

