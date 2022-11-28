Contests
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is erupting

A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa.
A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Ben Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (KHNL/Gray News) - After 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa is erupting.

Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.

U.S. Geological Survey webcams at the summit clearly showed a long fissure erupting with fountains of lava, which was spreading along the caldera floor.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that lava flows were initially contained in the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities. However, videos taken from the Kona side are raising some concerns.

On Twitter, the USGS said “It is looking like lava may be spilling out of the caldera. We’re trying to assess the extent. Eruptive fissures, however, remain confined to the caldera at this time.”

No evacuations have been requested as emergency managers monitor the eruption, KHNL reported.

However, residents at risk for Mauna Loa lava flows are being told to review preparedness plans and check with Hawaii County Civil Defense for further guidance.

Scientists said winds may carry volcanic gas, and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair, downwind.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the USGS said in a news release.

“If the eruption remains in Moku’āweoweo, lava flows will most likely be confined within the caldera walls,” the release said. “However, if the eruptive vents migrate outside its walls, lava flows may move rapidly downslope.”

The 13,681-foot volcano had shown increased earthquake activity in the last several weeks, leading many to believe that an eruption could happen sooner rather than later.

The last time Mauna Loa erupted was in 1984. That eruption also began within the Mokuaweoweo summit caldera, but eruptive fissures migrated rapidly down the volcano’s southwest rift zone.

Fissures eventually opened on the mountain’s northeast rift zone, sending lava flows snaking toward the Hilo area. However, none of the flows reached the outskirts of Hilo by the time the eruption ended, about 20 days after it began.

The USGS said it is working closely with its emergency management partners and will conduct aerial surveys as soon as possible to get further information on the eruption and possible hazards. However, those surveys may be hampered by weather conditions, as the summit area is under a winter weather advisory through Monday morning.

