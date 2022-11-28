Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Fargo woman facing charges after assaulting an officer

In 2019, Amy Goodsky was also charged with assaulting an officer in Williston.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing felony charges for assaulting a police officer, and it’s not the first time.

Authorities say they were called to the 3000 blk. of 33rd St. in Fargo Friday night around 10:30 p.m. They say a woman called to report a burglary when 39-year-old Amy Goodsky broke into her apartment and began damaging property.

Police say while escorting Goodsky to the squad car, she kicked an officer and later attempted to kick a paramedic.

In 2019, Goodsky was also charged with assaulting an officer in Williston. Officers were attempting to arrest her, when they noticed a white substance in her mouth and she refused to spit it out.

When they tried to remove it, she bit the officer, causing him to bleed.

Goodsky is charged with burglary, assaulting a peace officer and attempted assault on a medical personnel.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEBASTIAN TACKLING
Fargo South band teacher formally charged with corruption of a minor, child porn
Hunting Accident
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown
A Ring doorbell camera.
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
The Jagols' home in Fertile, MN, burned down on Saturday.
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
One person hit by vehicle in Fargo

Latest News

Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
Crews working to rescue more than 100 people from ice chunk on Upper Red Lake
A 26-year old man has been arrested after allegedly driving drunk and nearly hitting people at...
Bemidji man arrested for allegedly driving drunk at parade
Mr. Food - Mom's Chicken Soup - November 28
Mr. Food - Mom's Chicken Soup - November 28
Noon News Part 2 - November 28
Noon News Part 2 - November 28