Bemidji Police chase ends in crash

The vehicle went through the guardrail, down a steep embankment and into Lake Bemidji.
(file)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Cass Lake teen is in custody after leading police on a chase over the weekend in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Authorities say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, after the driver was seen traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

However, officials say the driver took off, for nearly 10 blocks. As he approached the intersection of 9th St. NW and Lake Blvd., he lost control. The vehicle went through the guardrail, down a steep embankment and into Lake Bemidji.

Police say the driver got out of the car and took off running, leaving three injured passengers behind. The passengers were taken to a nearby hospital and the 16-year-old driver was arrested the following day.

Officers say they found open alcohol containers, marijuana and meth inside the vehicle.

