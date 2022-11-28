Bemidji man arrested for allegedly driving drunk at parade

Bemidji, Minn. (Valley News Live) - In what was suppose to be a fun time for parade goers in Bemidji, turned into an intense moment.

According to Bemidji police, officers responded to a report of a a potential impaired driver at the intersection of 5th Street NW and Beltrami Avenue NW, around 6:15 p.m. on November, 25.

Several people who were at the parade detained the driver and say the man tried to drive around barricades that had been set up for the “Night We Light Parade.”

When the driver realized he was not able to go around the barricades, he attempted to back away from the area, and nearly hit people with his car, before hitting two parked vehicles.

Officers identified the alleged drunk driver as 26 year-old, Fisher Jambor, of Bemidji, MN.

They observed signs of intoxication and requested that Jambor perform field sobriety tests.

Based on the results, Jambor was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and booked into the Beltrami County Jail.

