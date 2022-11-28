Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Bemidji man arrested for allegedly driving drunk at parade

A 26-year old man has been arrested after allegedly driving drunk and nearly hitting people at...
A 26-year old man has been arrested after allegedly driving drunk and nearly hitting people at a parade.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bemidji, Minn. (Valley News Live) - In what was suppose to be a fun time for parade goers in Bemidji, turned into an intense moment.

According to Bemidji police, officers responded to a report of a a potential impaired driver at the intersection of 5th Street NW and Beltrami Avenue NW, around 6:15 p.m. on November, 25.

Several people who were at the parade detained the driver and say the man tried to drive around barricades that had been set up for the “Night We Light Parade.”

When the driver realized he was not able to go around the barricades, he attempted to back away from the area, and nearly hit people with his car, before hitting two parked vehicles.

Officers identified the alleged drunk driver as 26 year-old, Fisher Jambor, of Bemidji, MN.

They observed signs of intoxication and requested that Jambor perform field sobriety tests.

Based on the results, Jambor was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and booked into the Beltrami County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEBASTIAN TACKLING
Fargo South band teacher formally charged with corruption of a minor, child porn
Hunting Accident
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown
A Ring doorbell camera.
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
The Jagols' home in Fertile, MN, burned down on Saturday.
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
One person hit by vehicle in Fargo

Latest News

Mr. Food - Mom's Chicken Soup - November 28
Mr. Food - Mom's Chicken Soup - November 28
Noon News Part 2 - November 28
Noon News Part 2 - November 28
Noon News Part 1 - November 28
Noon News Part 1 - November 28
Police investigating serious crash in south Fargo - November 28
Police investigating serious crash in south Fargo - November 28