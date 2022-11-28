Contests
Assistance available for adult caregivers in ND

By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are nearly 70,000 North Dakotans that assist family members and neighbors who are older or disabled. And many of them qualify for support.

The state Department of Health and Human Services offers financial assistance through the Family Caregiver Support Program. One way the department provides help is through respite care, where caregivers can receive funding to help pay someone to stay with their loved one for a few hours.

“Six hours a week is kind of a good amount of respite for caregivers to say that they’ve been able to step away, so we try to keep our funding between six to eight hours a week, but what’s really cool about the family caregiver support program is we don’t dictate that it has to be six hours a week or eight hours a week. Over the course of that three months, our caregivers can use that respite however they want,” said Mary Weltz, HHS caregiver support administrator.

Unlike many state-funded programs, the Family Caregiver Support Program doesn’t require those who receive it to demonstrate financial need. Last year, the program helped 790 people, but Mary Weltz says they have the capacity to help even more. Visit this website to learn more.

