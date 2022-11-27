Contests
One person hit by vehicle in Fargo

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Fargo.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

It’s unclear if the driver has been identified or if the individual will be cited.

Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

