One person hit by vehicle in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Fargo.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

It’s unclear if the driver has been identified or if the individual will be cited.

