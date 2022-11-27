Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

North Dakota caps unbeaten weekend with 4-2 victory over Bemidji State

Hockey
Hockey(MGN)
By UND Athletics
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – North Dakota closed out an unbeaten weekend with a 4-2 victory over Bemidji State on Saturday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

UND (6-6-3) jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Beavers (5-4-3) struck for a pair of goals in a 1:02 span in the third period to trim the advantage to just 3-2. The Fighting Hawks were stout defensively over the final moments, holding BSU to no shots on goal over the final 6:22 of the contest to preserve the win.

Jakob Hellsten was solid in his sixth start of the season, stopping 18-of-20 shots for his third victory of the season while also notching an assist on UND’s third goal of the night. The sophomore has put together a 2-0-1 record over his last three starts dating back to Nov. 18. NoDak grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the first period when Dylan James cashed in a rebound following a great drive to the net by Tyler Kleven to put the hosts in front by a goal heading into the intermission.

Much like last night, the Hawks dominated the middle period to take control of the game. Riese Gaber scored his 10th goal of the season to extend the lead to 2-0 early into the frame before Louis Jamernik V tallied his first of the season just 2:33 later with a wrister through the arm of Gavin Enright to make it 3-0 after 40 minutes.

Bemidji State pressured in the third, striking for two goals in 1:02 span in the middle portion of the stanza, but Judd Caulfield struck for his fifth goal over the last seven games with an empty netter to seal the 4-2 victory. North Dakota jumps back into NCHC play next weekend against St. Cloud State from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The series begins on Friday night at 7:37 p.m. and can be seen on NCHC.tv or heard on the Home of Economy Radio Network through the iHeart app.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunting Accident
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown
police presence at closed hotel
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
Pedestrian seriously hurt following hit-and-run crash
Death investigation graphic
UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault
Marshall McHargue's car was smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank.
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

Latest News

Football
Weber State Holds on to Defeat No. 20/24 North Dakota, 38-31
UND Drops 81-71 Decision to MSU - November 20
UND Drops 81-71 Decision to MSU
UND Drops 81-71 Decision to MSU - November 20
UND Drops 81-71 Decision to MSU - November 20
Miller, Bison Roll to 42-21 Harvest Bowl Win Over North Dakota
Miller, Bison Roll to 42-21 Harvest Bowl Win Over North Dakota