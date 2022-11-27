New Mexico Defeats NDSU Men’s Basketball, 76-55

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team lost 76-55 at New Mexico Saturday evening on the second day of the Lobo Classic.

NDSU (1-6) trailed 32-25 at halftime, and the Lobos extended the margin to 10 points early in the second half. The Bison fought back to pull within six at 42-36 with just over 15 minutes left, but New Mexico responded with nine straight points to go up 51-36.

Sophomore forward Andrew Morgan paced NDSU with 22 points and eight rebounds. Boden Skunberg added 14 points and four assists for the Bison. NDSU struggled with 31-percent shooting in the game, compared to 46-percent by New Mexico. The Bison will play Jacksonville State at 4 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. MT on Sunday to conclude the three-game Lobo Classic.

