Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old Moorhead man is recovering at a Fargo hospital after the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot while hunting.

Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the man and his friend, a 37-year-old man from Jamestown, were out hunting coyotes Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in rural Jamestown.

Authorities add some time during the hunt, the 26-year-old was shot in the pelvic area by the other man.

Sheriff Kaiser says, at this time, the incident appears to be accidental.

The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police presence at closed hotel
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
Death investigation graphic
UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault
Car rolled on roof on Univ.
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo
police lights graphic
Burglary investigation at Moorhead gas station
Marshall McHargue's car was smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank.
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

Latest News

PEDESTRIAN HIT IN PARK RAPIDS- NOVEMBER 26
PEDESTRIAN HIT IN PARK RAPIDS- NOVEMBER 26
HUNTER SHOT IN RURAL JAMESTOWN- NOVEMBER 26
HUNTER SHOT IN RURAL JAMESTOWN- NOVEMBER 26
Families getting into holiday season by getting a Christmas tree - November 26
Families getting into holiday season by getting a Christmas tree - November 26
Phil Ring is giving a Christmas tree a fresh cut.
‘It’s a pretty nice tradition’: Families getting into holiday season by getting a Christmas tree