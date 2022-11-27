Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Hamling Guides NDSU Women’s Basketball Past Boise State, 68-53

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By NDSU Athletics
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team topped Boise State, 68-53, at the Nugget Classic at Lawlor Events Center on Friday night.

With the win, the Bison improve to 5-0 on the season for the first time since 2004.

Heaven Hamling paced NDSU with a game-high and season-best 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field. She also added four rebounds, three assists and three steals to her stat line. Elle Evans poured in a season-high 13 points with four rebounds and three steals. Abby Schulte also hit double digits in scoring for the third straight game with 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field.

As a team, NDSU shot 44.4 percent (28-63) from the field and 55.6 percent (5-9) from beyond the arc. The Bison also notched 42 points in the paint and 30 points off of turnovers.

NDSU got off to fast start building a 15-7 advantage after a layup from Schulte at the 3:30 mark of the first quarter. The Bison then pushed their lead into double digits, 21-11, in the second frame following a jumper from Abby Graham with 8:21 to play in the half. NDSU led the at intermission, 27-22.

The Broncos (3-3) began the third quarter trimming the edge down to three, 27-24, after a quick layup. The Bison responded to quickly increase their lead up to 10, 38-28, following a pair of free throws from Evans. NDSU then began to put the game away growing its largest lead, 62-42, after Taylor Brown drilled a triple with 4:12 to play. The Bison closed out the remaining time to earn the 68-53 win. Copyright ©2022 NDSU

Most Read

Hunting Accident
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown
police presence at closed hotel
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
Pedestrian seriously hurt following hit-and-run crash
Death investigation graphic
UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault
Marshall McHargue's car was smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank.
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

Latest News

Basketball
New Mexico Defeats NDSU Men’s Basketball, 76-55
Morgan, Skunberg, Miller Lead Bison Past Crown, 76-55
Morgan, Skunberg, Miller Lead Bison Past Crown, 76-55
Morgan, Skunberg, Miller Lead Bison Past Crown, 76-55
Morgan, Skunberg, Miller Lead Bison Past Crown, 76-55
Miller, Bison Roll to 42-21 Harvest Bowl Win Over North Dakota
Miller, Bison Roll to 42-21 Harvest Bowl Win Over North Dakota