Fargo South band teacher arrested for corruption of a minor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South teacher was arrested Saturday and is now facing charges for corruption of a minor, according to the Cass County Jail roster.

Sebastian Tackling is currently a band teacher at the high school, as stated on the Fargo Public Schools website.

At this time, the details surrounding the allegations prompting his arrest are still unclear.

We have reached out to district officials at Fargo Public Schools for comment, but have yet to hear back.

