Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Fargo South band teacher arrested for corruption of a minor

SEBASTIAN TACKLING
SEBASTIAN TACKLING(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South teacher was arrested Saturday and is now facing charges for corruption of a minor, according to the Cass County Jail roster.

Sebastian Tackling is currently a band teacher at the high school, as stated on the Fargo Public Schools website.

At this time, the details surrounding the allegations prompting his arrest are still unclear.

We have reached out to district officials at Fargo Public Schools for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunting Accident
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown
police presence at closed hotel
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
Pedestrian seriously hurt following hit-and-run crash
Death investigation graphic
UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault
Marshall McHargue's car was smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank.
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

Latest News

generic crash
88-year-old man injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County
One person hit by vehicle in Fargo
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - November 26
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - November 26
10:00PM News November 26 - Part 2
10:00PM News November 26 - Part 2