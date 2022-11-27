88-year-old man injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An 88-year-old Pelican Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening.
Authorities say the man’s vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 21.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
There were two occupants in the second vehicle. Both were not hurt in the crash.
