Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

88-year-old man injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An 88-year-old Pelican Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening.

Authorities say the man’s vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 21.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There were two occupants in the second vehicle. Both were not hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunting Accident
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown
police presence at closed hotel
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
Pedestrian seriously hurt following hit-and-run crash
Death investigation graphic
UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault
Marshall McHargue's car was smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank.
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

Latest News

SEBASTIAN TACKLING
Fargo South band teacher arrested for corruption of a minor
One person hit by vehicle in Fargo
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - November 26
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - November 26
10:00PM News November 26 - Part 2
10:00PM News November 26 - Part 2