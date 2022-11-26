Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall

Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team, Samantha Savery, Courtney Bunting and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police.

Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said they are working off preliminary information and will not confirm if there is more than one suspect.

Officials say the mall was evacuated for the investigation.

In a news conference Friday night, police added that they do not believe this was a random act. It was part of a dispute that happened at the mall.

Police are working to obtain security camera footage to use in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation graphic
UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault
police presence at closed hotel
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
NDSU cheerleaders defend former coach- November 23
NDSU cheerleaders are defending former coach following allegations
Mercedes Garza
Moorhead teen reported missing
Curt and Sheila Foley
Fargo couple learns what to be thankful for after scary diagnosis

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
Marshall McHargue's car was smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank.
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
6:00PM News November 25- Part 3
6:00PM News November 25- Part 3
6:00PM Sports November 25
6:00PM Sports November 25