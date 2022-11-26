Pedestrian seriously hurt following hit-and-run crash

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 41-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was left with life-threatening injuries following an apparent hit-and-run crash.

A Minnesota State Patrol report says the woman was walking on Highway 34 in Henrietta Township when she was hit by an unknown vehicle.

When authorities arrived, the woman was found laying in the middle of the road.

They say she suffered serious injuries to her head. She was later airlifted to a hospital in Fargo.

The crash remains under investigation.

