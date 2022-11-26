NDGOP endorsing process: yea or nay?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The election has come and gone, and as we’ve mentioned before, Republicans won all statewide seats and grew a commanding supermajority in the State Legislature. But the party with so much control also faces some big issues.

The nominating process for candidates in the North Dakota GOP is different than what many people think of when they think of primary elections. But before you can understand the one of the big issues facing the state Republican party, you have to understand the nominating process.

Before voters head to the polls for the primary, before the state convention in April, Republican voters head to their district conventions, held in places like the Northridge School Gym in the case of District 35, where they vote to endorse candidates for their district and nominate delegates who will vote to endorse statewide candidates at the state convention.

”Every district has their own bylaws, and some of the bylaws are very good, that manage the process very well and include people throughout the process, and some of the bylaws are very sketchy, so they advantage who the leader happens to be,” said Perrie Schafer.

Schafer says the more conservative wing of the party is wildly successful at motivating their people to turn up at district conventions, skewing the delegate nominations and ultimately, the votes at the state convention.

For example: take a look at the race for United States Senate. At the convention, incumbent Senator John Hoeven received 54% of the vote to Representative Rick Becker’s 46%. Pretty close. But when Becker challenged Hoeven again in the general election, he received only 18% to Hoeven’s 56%. That’s a big difference.

”I think there’s some things we need to take a look at as a party with respect to how the votes come out at the convention versus how the actual state votes for the candidates. I would assume there’s going to be some discussions about the convention process itself, how that process lays out, though, I can’t really speak to that at this point,” said Schafer.

However, Representative Becker thinks the question is more nuanced than rank and file Republicans have made it out to be. In fact, he says there’s no problem with the endorsing conventions.

”Let’s say I had run in the primary and had 18.5%, then you could say maybe there’s a disconnect. But to apply that to the general, it’s incorrect,” said Becker.

But it’s not just about delegates at the state level. At the District 35 convention, Sean Cleary lost to Ryan Eckroth by only a couple votes. Fast forward to the primary, Cleary beat Eckroth by 39%. How do you fix that?

”The people within the district sometimes aren’t as engaged on a day-to-day situation as some of the people that come to the meetings, and I think we need to get them more engaged, actually. That’s part of what needs to be done,” said Schafer.

Another solution Schafer offered: standardizing a set of bylaws for all the districts, which currently all operate by their own rules.

The next time Republican leaders could change these rules, if they so choose, is at the closed-door state committee meeting in June.

