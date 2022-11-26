Massive turnout for opening day at Detroit Mountain

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The refrigerator is stuffed, half-eaten pies line the pantry and the house is a little jumbled from Thursday’s big feast.

Thanksgiving is over and many are heading off down a different trail, to Detroit Mountain for opening day.

“Oh my word, opening day! It’s like two Christmases if you ski,” employee Olivia Ullrey says. “You have opening day, and it’s like Christmas. Then you get Christmas. So, life is amazing.”

“We get school off, we don’t have hockey today,” Hudson Lindbig and Owen Berg said. “We got to come out and ski.”

“They try to get open on Black Friday, they call it White Friday,” Taylor Johnson says. “I was really excited. It kind of snuck up on me this year.”

But it wasn’t without a lot of effort from those behind the scenes.

“This is fantastic. A lot of times we aren’t able to open by Black Friday, just because of weather conditions,” General Manager Mark Knutson says. “Usually it’s too warm. Last year was too warm.”

They’ve been working hard to get snow on the run and handle opening day, pulling off a big one at that, with 600 hitting the slopes.

“It’s very nice. Living in a small town, there’s not much to do here,” Isabelle Triggs and Jocelyn Schur said. “Having this here is nice.”

People came from all over. This year they’re expecting a new crowd, after Frost Fire, one of North Dakota’s only resorts, closed for the season because of malfunctioning snow machines.

“It’s unfortunate. You want everyone to succeed in the industry,” Knutson says. “But I think having them shut down up there, I think we’ll see some people from that area coming out.”

Skiing is tradition on the Minnesota mountain, since 1948. The resort shut down for some time in 2003. However the community raised $10 million to get it up and going again in 2014. A $10 million these folks say, well spent.

“You could go shopping, or you could buy your skis beforehand and just play outside all day and not have to deal with the lines,” Ullrey says.

Seven of the 12 runs at Detroit Mountain are open right now. The plan is to open the rest and the tubing area next weekend, depending on the weather. Folks can ski Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

