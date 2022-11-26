‘It’s a pretty nice tradition’: Families getting into holiday season by getting a Christmas tree

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The sound of wood cutting, the smell of pine trees and the excited voices are all sights and sounds that can be found at a local tree farm in Thompson. This has become a tradition for many families as a way to kick-off the holiday season after Thanksgiving.

“The smell, you got the wood going. It’s not the same as a plastic trees or what you get at Walmart, pull out of a box,” said James Carney. “We’ve been coming here quite a bit, so it’s a pretty nice tradition.”

The Ring Family Farm has been a place for families to come and pick out a Christmas tree for the last five years. The owners of the farm said it has always been their dream to own a tree farm. Through the past five seasons, they’ve been able to add more and more to their holiday traditions out near Thompson.

“We always had the dream of starting a Christmas tree farm and then one thing led to another and we started our farm and now everyone gets to have their holiday tradition with us.” said Phil Ring.

“We have families that come out year after year to get their tree. It’s fun to see the same kids, the same families over and over again.” said Brittany Ring.

The price of Christmas trees have gone across the country; a by product of inflation. However, for the Ring family, they understand these issues exists and they don’t want it to take away from the holiday spirit.

“Yes that’s a lot of stuff going on in the world with inflation and prices are high, but we want people that when they get out here to forget all that.” said Phil Ring.

