Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car.

According to McHargue, he was told by the owner’s of the mall that of their cameras caught what went down in the Grand Cities parking lot.

“He had seen my car, walked across the parking lot. Grabbed the tank and not even 30 seconds after I walked inside started beating the crap out of my car.” said McHargue.

For McHargue, has has bigger situations to worry about. For example, his family is currently in the process of moving to Alaska and they were supposed to leave this week. However, those plans were put on hold while they wait for the windshield to be fixed. For someone who is without a car and has been delayed in moving to the Last Frontier, McHargue is calm. He’s not allowing these issues to slow him down.

“I’m pretty easy going so, I wasn’t too shocked. I take punches pretty well, laughed it off.” said McHargue.

If you have any information of this case, contact the Grand Forks Police Dept.

