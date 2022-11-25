Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo.

Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s.

Authorities say they were called to the hotel around 6 p.m. This, after someone reported lights on inside the empty building. They say they walked through the building with a K9 unit, since they have had squatting activity in the past.

However, authorities say they could not find any evidence that anyone had been inside the building. They cleared the scene around 7 p.m.

