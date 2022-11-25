Contests
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo

Car rolled on roof on Univ.
Car rolled on roof on Univ.(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Nov. 25, 2022
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo.

According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping.

That’s when the Jeep traveling southbound collided with it, causing it to roll onto the roof.

Both vehicles had to be towed, and both drivers of the vehicles sustained minor injuries.

A 58-year-old man was cited for fail to obey stop sign and no proof of liability insurance.

UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault