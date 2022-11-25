Burglary investigation at Moorhead gas station
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burglary investigation is underway at a southside Moorhead gas station.
Authorities were notified of alarms going off at the Casey’s in the 700 block of 30th Ave. S. around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
It’s reported police fanned out across the area searching for a suspect.
No other information is available at this time.
