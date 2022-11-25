Beautiful Weekend Weather

SATURDAY: Aside from a bit of a breeze from the NW, above average temperatures are in store, with afternoon highs in the mid 30s to even 50 in NE SD! The warmer temperatures are here to stay for a bit longer. Saturday morning looks very mild with 20s expected and the afternoon is expected to be the warmest day of the week! Under partly cloudy skies, afternoon temps warm into the mid and upper 30s!

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Sunday will be cooler, but not too cold. Morning temps Sunday remain near 20 with slight warming in the afternoon into the mid and upper 20s, perhaps a low 30 reading. Sunday also brings a bit more cloud cover. Clouds move back in to start the new full week after the holiday as a low pressure system moves into the northern plains. Lows Monday morning will be in the teens and 20s with afternoon highs near 30. Monday night we could see some light-to-moderate snow. Models indicate the possibility of a low pressure system moving through the Northern Plains. However, at this time, it looks as though we will miss the brunt of this system as it will go just to the south of us.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Tuesday looks too be the first of many cooler days to come. We start off with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s while warming up only a few degrees. But it won’t get much warmer on Wednesday either. It’ll be about 5 degrees colder for everyone. In the afternoon, we will only warm up to the low 20s. Tuesday and Wednesday may be snowy for some folks. While it’s a week out and far too soon for any details, we will have our eye on the Low and give you any First Alert info you need to know!

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: As for temperatures, we will stay on the chilly side of things. We start off with morning temperatures in the teens and single digits while warming up only a few degrees. But it won’t get much warmer on Friday either. In the afternoon, we will only warm up to the upper teens. There also is another chance for more light snow on Friday morning. While it’s a week out and far too soon for any details, we will give you any First Alert info you need to know! We will start the day in the single digits (on both sides of zero), and we will warm up to near 20°.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 27. High: 36.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 17. High: 29.

MONDAY: Increasingly cloudy. Low: 25. High: 33.

TUESDAY: Overcast with a chance of light snow/mix overnight Low: 18. High: 24.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing late. Low: 10. High: 15.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance for early morning snow. Low: 7. High: 20.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 14. High: 19

