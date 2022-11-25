Beautiful Black Friday Weather

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Black Friday shoppers and homebound travelers can be pleasantly surprised again and the continued quiet conditions. Aside from a bit of a breeze from the NW, Friday is looking great. Seasonable temperatures are in store, with morning lows in the upper teens to low 20s and afternoon highs in the mid 30s!The warmer temperatures are here to stay for a bit longer. Saturday morning looks very mild with 20s expected and the afternoon is expected to be the warmest day of the week! Under partly cloudy skies, afternoon temps warm into the mid and upper 30s! There is a slight chance of a spotty shower or two Saturday evening.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Sunday will be cooler, but not too cold. Morning temps Sunday remain near 20 with slight warming in the afternoon into the mid and upper 20s, perhaps a low 30 reading. Sunday also brings a bit more cloud cover. Clouds move back in to start the new full week after the holiday as a low pressure system moves into the northern plains. Lows Monday morning will be in the teens and 20s with afternoon highs near 30. Monday, we are watching that low pressure system that’s set to move in.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Tuesday looks too be the first of many cooler days to come. We start off with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s while warming up only a few degrees. But it won’t get much warmer on Wednesday either. It’ll be about 5 degrees colder for everyone. In the afternoon, we will only warm up to the low 20s. Tuesday and Wednesday may be snowy for some folks. While it’s a week out and far too soon for any details, we will have our eye on the Low and give you any First Alert info you need to know!

THURSDAY: The early morning hours of Thursday could see some light-to-moderate snow. Models indicate the possibility of a low pressure system moving through the Northern Plains on Wednesday and Thursday. However, at this time, it looks as though we will miss the brunt of this system. Currently, it looks like the system will move off to our southeast and make more intense impacts for the Twin Cities and Wisconsin. It is important to note, though, that we are a week away from this system, so track is very likely to change. Right now it looks like we will just receive some light snow with more moderate snowfall for those in Lakes Country. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to track this system and keep you updated as Thursday approaches. As for temperatures, we will stay on the chilly side of things. We will start the day in the single digits (on both sides of zero), and we will warm up to near 20°.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and near-seasonable temps. High: 35.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 28. High: 36.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 17. High: 29.

MONDAY: Increasingly cloudy. Low: 25. High: 30.

TUESDAY: Overcast with a chance of light snow/mix overnight Low: 18. High: 21.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing late. Low: 11. High: 15.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance for early morning snow. Low: 5. High: 20.

