Authorities investigating murder case in Wahpeton

(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a murder case in Wahpeton.

Valley News Live confirmed the information with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Wahpeton Police Department around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials from both departments say the Wahpeton police chief sent out a statement Wednesday, regarding information about the case. However, Valley News Live has not received any additional information from either department and none is available at the moment.

Richland County jail officials have also confirmed that no one has been recently booked on murder charges.

Stick with Valley News Live as we work to learn more about this developing story.

