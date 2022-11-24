SDSU marching band takes on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

S.D. (Valley News Live) - The South Dakota State University marching band, the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band, took on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade today.

The group sent off their uniforms and instruments to NYC last week, and they had one chance to rehearse yesterday for the big day.

Our sister station spoke with them yesterday as they prepared, and band members said they were feeling confident in today’s performance.

The band woke up at 2:30 a.m. for one last run through before showtime.

