Moorhead teen reported missing

Mercedes Garza
Mercedes Garza(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police are searching for 14-year-old Mercedes Garza, who was last seen the afternoon of November 18th at Moorhead Senior High.

Garza is described as 5′4″, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.

Anyone with information on Garza or her whereabouts should contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

