Jamestown man sentenced in string of burglaries

By NewsDakota.com
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - A Jamestown man has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for his role in several burglaries at an apartment complex in the city.

31-year-old Stanford Lamar Williams Jr. of Jamestown pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary, Class B felonies, after a months-long investigation.

Williams was accused of entering apartment units without permission or authorization to commit theft from July 10 through September 23.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Williams Jr. to 13 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 55 days served.

