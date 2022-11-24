Giving Tuesday: Anne Carlsen Center reminds the community to give thanks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Anne Carlsen Center was dedicated to its namesake, Anne Carlson in 1980, to honor her work there, first as a teacher, then as principal since the 1930′s. Carlson was born without forearms or legs, but she never let that stop her from succeeding, and then later helping children with disabilities do the same.

“Giving Tuesday is coming up on November 29th, and as a nonprofit organization, Anne Carlsen is super excited about days like that. That helps us to continue to provide amazing services to children and adults all across North Dakota,” said West Region Vice President, Beth Thune.

Unlike many disability and rehabilitation organizations, Anne Carlsen offers its services free of charge. Some children attend regularly, while others live there full time, like Kim Koenig’s daughter.

“We’re just so grateful for the support that they provide to us, because sometimes it’s very difficult, you know, having a child that’s not able to be in your home, but it’s also very fun and rewarding to watch them celebrate the small victories too,” said Koenig.

At Anne Carlsen, not only are services provided to families at no charge, but there are also plenty of activities and opportunities that are tailored to each child’s needs, many of which, families feel they would not have known about or had access to if it weren’t for the center.

“She got to do adapted skiing, and it was absolutely amazing, and the smile on her face just said it all - she just loved the entire time. And then this past summer in August, she got to go back up there and do adapted water skiing and it was just a very neat experience,” said Koenig.

Anne Carlsen Center is a nonprofit. Everything they provide to the children and families is funded by people just like you, in communities all across North Dakota.

“We have outpatient services all across the eastern part of North Dakota and here in Bismarck and in Minot. We provide outpatient occupational therapy, speech therapy, we do applied behavior analysis therapies for children who have autism, and we do a lot of in-home support and respite care as well,” said Thune.

Regardless of what families may need, the Anne Carlsen Center leaders say they are there to help.

A new building is in the works in Jamestown, and upgraded space is being readied in Bismarck to allow for more children.

