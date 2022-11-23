Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer

Madison Joy Schatz
Madison Joy Schatz(Cass County Jail)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer.

Court documents state that officers were called to The Bison Inn & Suites in Fargo around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, November 21. The manager tells officers she witnessed Schatz approach a vehicle with a knife and yell obscenities at the woman in the driver’s seat. It’s alleged that Schatz said she was going to stab the woman if she got out of the vehicle or came into the hotel.

The manager said Schatz went inside and began to run through the hallways of the hotel, adding she feared for the welfare of the hotel guests.

Officers say Schatz has PTSD and a traumatic brain injury sustained in the military. She was brought to the emergency room and medically cleared before being taken to the Cass County Jail.

Court documents say when Schatz was told she was being arrested for terrorizing, she kicked one of the police officers and stated that she was going to “skin him alive and rape his body.”

One terrorizing charge stems from the statements and actions at The Bison Inn & Suites and one count is for statements made to the officer at the hospital. The assault charge is for kicking the police officer in the knee.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDSU cheerleader
VNL Investigates: Claims of abuse by past NDSU cheerleaders against former cheer coach
BREAKING NEWS
Shooting suspected to be a murder-suicide in rural Battle Lake
Make-A-Wish- November 21
13-year-old Fargo girl gets her wish granted
NDSU Cheer Coach Resigns Amid Claims of Abuse - November 22
VNL Investigates: More cheerleaders claim abuse at the hands of former NDSU cheer coach
Logan Jade Glaser, 20, Fargo
One arrested, one hurt after chase and rollover in Cass County

Latest News

NDSU logo
NDSU supporters commit $950k on 7th annual ‘Giving Day’
NDT – Small Business Saturday Holiday Pop Up Market - November 23
NDT – Small Business Saturday Holiday Pop Up Market - November 23
NDT – Holiday Shopping at Zulily – November 23
NDT – Holiday Shopping at Zulily – November 23
NDT – West Acres Mall Holiday Deals and Activities - November 22
NDT – West Acres Mall Holiday Deals and Activities - November 22