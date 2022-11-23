West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer.

Court documents state that officers were called to The Bison Inn & Suites in Fargo around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, November 21. The manager tells officers she witnessed Schatz approach a vehicle with a knife and yell obscenities at the woman in the driver’s seat. It’s alleged that Schatz said she was going to stab the woman if she got out of the vehicle or came into the hotel.

The manager said Schatz went inside and began to run through the hallways of the hotel, adding she feared for the welfare of the hotel guests.

Officers say Schatz has PTSD and a traumatic brain injury sustained in the military. She was brought to the emergency room and medically cleared before being taken to the Cass County Jail.

Court documents say when Schatz was told she was being arrested for terrorizing, she kicked one of the police officers and stated that she was going to “skin him alive and rape his body.”

One terrorizing charge stems from the statements and actions at The Bison Inn & Suites and one count is for statements made to the officer at the hospital. The assault charge is for kicking the police officer in the knee.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.