Quiet and Mild for your Thanksgiving Holiday

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Sunny skies continued for Wednesday during the day, but by the evening hours clouds start to roll in. The warmth we saw today will help to melt away some of that snow and ice from recent active wintry weather. But, this will refreeze over tonight into tomorrow. If you are traveling for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, night, expect maybe some slushy spots on back roads from melting snow but overall travel looks decent. If you are heading west, there may be some spotty light wintry mix during your drive.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Thanksgiving Day is shaping up better than it was looking just a few days ago! While there may be some light snow or a bit of mix mainly in eastern ND in the morning headed into MN, much of the day will be dry with decreasing clouds. Temperatures are also looking pleasant! Morning lows will again be in the teens to low 20s and afternoon temps will be warming into the upper 20s and low 30s. Your VNL First Alert StormTeam is thankful for quieter travel weather and wish you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving!

BLACK FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Black Friday shoppers and homebound travelers can be pleasantly surprised again and the continued quiet conditions. Aside from a bit of a breeze from the NW, Friday is looking great. Seasonal temperatures are in store, with morning lows in the upper teens to low 20s and afternoon highs in the mid 30s!The warmer temperatures are here to stay for a bit longer. Saturday morning looks very mild with 20s expected and the afternoon is expected to be the warmest day of the week! Under partly cloudy skies, afternoon temps warm into the mid and upper 30s! There is a slight chance of a spotty shower or two Saturday evening.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Sunday will be cooler, but not too cold. Morning temps Sunday remain near 20 with slight warming in the afternoon into the mid and upper 20s, perhaps a low 30 reading. Sunday also brings a bit more cloud cover.Clouds move back in to start the new full week after the holiday as a low pressure system moves into the northern plains. Lows Monday morning will be in the teens and 20s with afternoon highs near 30. Monday, we are watching that low pressure system that’s set to move in.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Tuesday looks too be the first of many cooler days to come. We start off with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s while warming up only a few degrees. But it won’t get much warmer on Wednesday either. It’ll be about 5 degrees colder for everyone. In the afternoon, we will only warm up to the low20s. Tuesday and Wednesday may be snowy for some folks. While it’s a week out and far too soon for any details, we will have our eye on the Low and give you any First Alert info you need to know!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THANKSGIVING: Chance of a few A.M. flakes. Low: 23. High: 34.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and near-seasonal temps. Low: 18. High: 35.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 28. High: 36.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 17. High: 29.

MONDAY: Increasingly cloudy. Low: 25. High: 30.

TUESDAY: Overcast with a chance of light snow/mix overnight Low: 18. High: 21.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing late. Low: 11. High: 15.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.